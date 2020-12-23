manushi on the judicial system: a satire or an expose, as you wish

Quick notes: 5G trials | Displaced tribals...
5G trials : Modi sarkar allows Huawei to conduct 5G trials in India - Chinese hackers bypassing Two-Factor Authentication - China's intelligence services stole volumes of intellectual property from scores of companies in a hack dubbed "Cloud Hopper" that was worse than previously assumed The cold war no one is watching : China's ability to manufucture weaponry is much more efficient and advanced than India's.. It has consistently and aggressively underwritten the modernization of the arms industry in the form of steadily increasing defense budgets. This is paying off in terms of making China a more formidable force to reckon with. Displacing native tribals, bringing in Christists? How Kerala govt’s forced relocation has deprived tribal communities of their rights. Many are now struggling to survive away from the forest area, which generations of tribal communities have relied on for resources and their livelihood. Sadhguru on CAA & NRC : C
