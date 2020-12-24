Quick notes: Export zones | Neo-pagans...
- A case for e-commerce export zones: Making Indian products available to the international customer at the click of a button would be an effective push to ‘Make in India’ as ECEZs become the gateway to ‘Make for the World’.
- Modern-Day Pagans Celebrate Ancient Gods: Many are reacting to a childhood religion they found inadequate or oppressive.. They avoid “churchy” language as much as possible because it “can be a very big turnoff for people who were angry at their past religious affiliation... “As the Millennial generation enters adulthood, its members display much lower levels of religious affiliation, including less connection with Christian churches, than older generations.”
- Islam cannot bind: Millions of Muslim migrants in Pakistan hope for path to citizenship
- Karima Mehrab Baloch: Missing human rights activist who had fled Pakistan found dead in Toronto. She was a vocal critic of human rights abuses in Pakistan and a supporter of autonomy for Balochistan. Earlier this year, Sajid Hussain, founder and chief editor of The Balochistan Post, was found dead in the Fyris River near Uppsala, Sweden.
- US Congress passes landmark bill in support of Tibet: It will pave the way for the U.S. to issue economic and visa sanctions against any Chinese officials who interfere with the succession of the Dalai Lama, and will require China to allow Washington to establish a consulate in Lhasa — the capital of the Tibet Autonomous Region – before Beijing can open any more consulates in the U.S.
- VerSe: Indian TikTok copycat gets Google, Microsoft backing in $100 million fund raise. VerSe also owns news and content platform Dailyhunt, which offers content in multiple Indian languages.
- Castor Oil Benefits, Side Effects, Dose: It acts as tonic, laxative and helps in rejuvenation. It is also useful in relieving worm infestation, Abdominal colic, intermittent fever, skin diseases, Rheumatoid arthritis, hemorrhoids with hard stool problem and constipation.
Kidnap, torture, murder: the plight of Pakistan’s thousands of disappeared | Global development | The Guardian https://t.co/PFPjcqGw4x— Karima Baloch (@KarimaBaloch) December 14, 2020
