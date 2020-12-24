Quick notes: Export zones | Neo-pagans...

By Pagan -
  • A case for e-commerce export zones: Making Indian products available to the international customer at the click of a button would be an effective push to ‘Make in India’ as ECEZs become the gateway to ‘Make for the World’.


  • Modern-Day Pagans Celebrate Ancient Gods: Many are reacting to a childhood religion they found inadequate or oppressive.. They avoid “churchy” language as much as possible because it “can be a very big turnoff for people who were angry at their past religious affiliation... “As the Millennial generation enters adulthood, its members display much lower levels of religious affiliation, including less connection with Christian churches, than older generations.”


  • Islam cannot bind: Millions of Muslim migrants in Pakistan hope for path to citizenship


  • Karima Mehrab Baloch: Missing human rights activist who had fled Pakistan found dead in Toronto. She was a vocal critic of human rights abuses in Pakistan and a supporter of autonomy for Balochistan. Earlier this year, Sajid Hussain, founder and chief editor of The Balochistan Post, was found dead in the Fyris River near Uppsala, Sweden.


  • US Congress passes landmark bill in support of Tibet: It will pave the way for the U.S. to issue economic and visa sanctions against any Chinese officials who interfere with the succession of the Dalai Lama, and will require China to allow Washington to establish a consulate in Lhasa — the capital of the Tibet Autonomous Region – before Beijing can open any more consulates in the U.S.


  • VerSe: Indian TikTok copycat gets Google, Microsoft backing in $100 million fund raise. VerSe also owns news and content platform Dailyhunt, which offers content in multiple Indian languages.


  • Castor Oil Benefits, Side Effects, Dose: It acts as tonic, laxative and helps in rejuvenation. It is also useful in relieving worm infestation, Abdominal colic, intermittent fever, skin diseases, Rheumatoid arthritis, hemorrhoids with hard stool problem and constipation.


Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Quick notes: 5G trials | Displaced tribals...

By Pagan -
Image
5G trials : Modi sarkar allows Huawei to conduct 5G trials in India - Chinese hackers bypassing Two-Factor Authentication - China's intelligence services stole volumes of intellectual property from scores of companies in a hack dubbed "Cloud Hopper" that was worse than previously assumed The cold war no one is watching : China's ability to manufucture weaponry is much more efficient and advanced than India's.. It has consistently and aggressively underwritten the modernization of the arms industry in the form of steadily increasing defense budgets. This is paying off in terms of making China a more formidable force to reckon with. Displacing native tribals, bringing in Christists? How Kerala govt’s forced relocation has deprived tribal communities of their rights. Many are now struggling to survive away from the forest area, which generations of tribal communities have relied on for resources and their livelihood. Sadhguru on CAA & NRC : C
Read more

Quick notes: Soybean oil | Tonbo imaging...

By Pagan -
Soybean oil causes genetic changes in the brain : Sold in grocery stores as Vegetable Oil , America's most widely consumed oil impaired the ability of around 100 genes in the brain’s hypothalamus region in mice. Consumption of soybean oil was earlier found to cause obesity, insulin resistance and diabetes in mice. Fortifying military bases : An Indian startup’s “sharp-eye” technology can prevent Uri-like militant attacks. Founded in 2008 by Arvind Lakshmikumar along with his colleagues, Tonbo makes advanced imaging and sensor systems. “Nature shows us that multiple eyes are better than one eye. It is why we’ve all been endowed with two. The question we asked ourselves as we started the company was, could we borrow from biology to build better cameras for the military?” Remarkable entry of an Indian startup into the largely murky, insular world of Indian defense, which normally is ill-disposed to startups. Vikass not working for everyone : India's richest 1% ho
Read more