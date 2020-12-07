Monday, December 07, 2020

are covid vaccines the right answer at the moment?

my slides from a presentation i did on nov 30. the answer is "no"

https://rajeevsrinivasan.substack.com/p/slides-from-nov-30-talk-on-covid/comments

