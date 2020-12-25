E-souvenir and Final Detailed Program WAVES 2020 Conference from 25 Dec. 2020 to 3 Jan. 2021

Namaste! Enjoy some talks on Indian history, chronology of Mahabharata and the Vedas, treatment of women in Hindu dharma etc. Please browse the schedule. 

Free to join. Links to join are provided.

 

Please receive FINAL detailed schedule (click on this link) https://drive.google.com/file/d/11CYr00Vc1fk1SZxVmEXHJlzOTx6pBcek/view?usp=sharing of sessions of the program of WAVES 2020 with ZOOM link for all the six days and also attached is E- Souvenir ( with Messages and Abstracts) which will be formally released during the Inauguration on 25th Dec., first day of conference.

 

Kindly join with this Zoom link - https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85868554031

 

Also, please note –

 

Timings of the WAVES 2020 Conference -

5:00 PM to 10:00 PM Indian Standard Time

5:30 AM to 10:30 AM central standard time USA

6:30 AM to 11:30 AM Eastern standard time USA

 

So, accordingly kindly join fifteen minutes before the conference.


Date:24/12/2020  

