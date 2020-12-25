Watch Nadi, the Pulse of Ayurveda

Dear readers



The year 2020 came very close to resembling a Samudra Manthana, churning the whole world out of its senses. It remains to be seen if out of this churning we can capture the essence of Ayurveda, the Science of Life.



On December 20th, at the outset of the Winter Solstice, Ayushman 2020 ended with a short film - Nadi: The Balance of the Elements. Dr Ramkumar of AVP Research Foundation, co-organisers of Ayushman, spoke (https://youtu.be/yPH6o5XsTpU) about the significance of Lord Dhanvantari emerging from the ocean. The devas represent Bhakti, the universal unconditional love or the element of positivity in humans. The asuras represent our emotions and all the negative aspects of the mind. The ocean represents our mind and the mountain used to churn this ocean is buddhi. The snake Vasuki used as a rope represents relentless practice.



"When the mind is continuously churned by the discerning intellect through continuous practice, all the visha of ahamkara, of ego, comes out," says Dr Ramkumar. When the ego is discarded, Dhanvantri emerges with the elixir of life. This theme is a continuation of Rukmini Vijayakumar's last film Namami Yoga Vidye where she slays the Ego, to unite with the Devi within.



Nadi: The Balance of the Elements began with these ideas but were taken to another realm by Smt Rukmini Vijayakumar, in whom CSP has found a like-minded ally and performer par excellence.

Do read more on the background of the film, a review by Sowmya Ayyar. and absolutely do not miss the film.



Here are Rukmini's thoughts on balance in Art and Life:



We wish all our readers on an auspicious Vaikunta Ekadasi and Gita Jayanti.





