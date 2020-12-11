---------- Forwarded message ---------

Sanskrit Language and Its Traditions: A Journey through its History and Contemporaneity



An International Online Lecture series, Organised by the NIAS Consciousness Studies Programme, National Institute of Advanced Studies, Bangalore, India









SERIES SCHEDULE







20 January 2021 10.30 AM IST (19 January 2021, 9.00 PM PST)

Opening Lecture: Indian traditions on the Vedas and Sanskrit - Prof Madhav Deshpande

Professor Emeritus, Sanskrit and Linguistics, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Senior Fellow, Oxford Center for Hindu Studies; Adjunct Professor, National Institute of Advanced Studies, Bangalore, India; [Residence: Campbell, California, USA]

27 January 2021 10.30 AM IST (26 January 2021 9.00 PM PST)

LECTURE 2: Sanskrit: A Historical Linguistics Approach - Prof Madhav Deshpande

3 February 2021 10.30 AM IST (2 February 2021 9.00 PM PST)

LECTURE 3: Sociolinguistics of Sanskrit - Prof Madhav Deshpande

10 February 2021 10.30 AM IST (9 February 2021 9.00 PM PST)

LECTURE 4: Sanskrit Grammarians: From Pāṇini to Patañjali - Prof Madhav Deshpande

17 February 2021 10.30 AM IST (16 February 2021 9.00 PM PST)

LECTURE 5: Forms of Vernacular Sanskrit - Prof Madhav Deshpande

24 February 2021 3.30 PM IST ( 12 HRS NOON ISRAEL TIME)

LECTURE 6: Sanskrit in the South: Vernacular in Sanskrit, Sanskrit in Vernacular, and the Strange and Beautiful Case of Maṇipravāḷam - Prof David Shulman

Professor, Department of Asian Studies, Hebrew University of Jerusalem, is an Israeli Indologist, poet and peace activist, known for his work on the history of religion in South India

Abstract: I will want to speak about some southern Sanskrit works such as Śākalyamalla's, where the colloquial Telugu substratum is very clear; and about the Telugu Naiṣadhamu and the Tamil Naiṭatam in relation to the Skt Naiṣadhīya, and what happens when Sanskrit turns into Telugu or another language; and about the Maṇipravāḷam-Malayalam case, which is particularly interesting and unusual. And more generally, I'll talk about the symbiosis of Sanskrit and regional languages in the south, including Tamil (where this relation is almost always distorted in the modern discourse on languages)-- also about why a particular author might choose to write in Sanskrit or in the vernacular, including cases where a single author composed in both languages. Also, the remarkable cases where a major work, such as the Telugu Vasucaritramu, was translated almost immediately into both Tamil and Sanskrit. Why did poets do this?





3 MARCH 2021 7.00 PM IST ( 2 March 7.30 AM CDT - Austin)

LECTURE 7: Hinduism and the History of Dharmaśāstra - Prof Prof Patrick Olivelle

Jacob and Frances Sanger Mossiker Chair Emeritus in the Humanities, University of Texas, Austin

10 MARCH 2021 9.30 AM IST ( 9 March 8.00 PM PST)

LECTURE 8: Indian Inscriptions: Prakrit, Sanskrit, and Everything Between: The Grand Paradox of Indian Epigraphy - Prof Richard Salomon

William P. and Ruth Gerberding University Professor Emeritus, Department of Asian Languages & Literature, University of Washington, Seattle

Abstract: Indian inscriptions from the time of Ashoka onward show curious patterns of language development which seem to contradict what we know of the history of Sanskrit and Prakrit from literary sources. Analysis of the language of the inscriptions, including the "mixed dialects," reveal that the relationship of Sanskrit and Prakrit in actual practice was far more complex than it appears from what is preserved in formal literature.





17 MARCH 2021 9.00 AM IST ( 16 MARCH 8.30 PM MST)

LECTURE 9: Healing the Mind and the Body: The History of Ayurveda - Prof Dominik Wujastyk

Singhmar Chair in Classical Indian Society and Polity, Department of History and Classics, University of Alberta, Canada.





24 MARCH 2021 5.00 PM IST ( 11.30 AM GMT - Oxford)

LECTURE 10: The Method of "Neti Neti" - Prof Diwakar Acharya

Spalding Professor of Eastern Religions and Ethics , Oriental Institute / All Souls College, Oxford





31 MARCH 2021 7.00 PM IST (7.30 AM CST - Illinois)

LECTURE 11: The Arthaśāstra and the Statecraft Tradition - Prof Mark McClish

Director of Graduate Studies, Department of Religious Studies, Northwestern University, Evanston, IL





7 APRIL 2021 10.30 AM IST

LECTURE 12: Panini's Ashtadhyayi from Computational Perspective

- Prof Amba Kulkarni

Professor & Head, Department of Sanskrit Studies, University of Hyderabad





21 APRIL 2021 7.00 PM IST (7.30 AM CDT - Austin)

LECTURE 13: Epistemology in Classical India

- Prof Stephen Philips

Professor of Philosophy and Asian studies at the University of Texas at Austin





28 APRIL 2021 10.30 AM IST ( 27 April 7.00 PM HST - Honolulu)

CONCLUDING LECTURE: Reality of the Past and the Future: In Vasubandhu, Kashmir Naiyāyika Bhāsarvajña and Kashmir Shaiva Abhinavagupta

- Prof Arindam Chakrabarti

Professor and Director, Center for South Asian Studies at the University of Hawaiʻi at MānoaNirmal K. and the first Augustina Mattoo Endowed Chair in Classical Indic Studies at Stony Brook, NY

Abstract: The lecture examines how the words and wisdom of texts authored a thousand years back in the past can be so real now that they will be discussed even in the future.











