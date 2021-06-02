Quick notes: Freeloading | Dark web...

- Freeloader #2: Amartya Sen only Bharat Ratna awardee to avail free air travel.. He travelled 21 times between 2015 and 2019.
-
Freeloader #1: How Lutyens properties were usurped by the Nehru family
-:- Teen Murti Bhavan
-:- 1, Safdarjung Road
-:- 10, Janpath
Nowhere in the world, the official residences of govt heads are usurped in this manner
- Sridhar Vembu on India vs Big Tech: Facebook, Twitter can’t dictate terms. Governments have accountability, platforms have none
- Who benefits from privacy? Is Telegram becoming the new alternative to the Dark Web? Cybercriminals are sharing illegally obtained private data without fear of reprisal
- Over 200 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada: From 19th century until 1970s, more than 150,000 indigenous children were required to attend state-funded Christian schools. They were forced to convert to Christianity and not allowed to speak their native languages. Many were beaten and verbally abused. Up to 6,000 are said to have died.
- Myocarditis: Israel reports heart problem link with Pfizer 2nd shot.
-
What is science? People talk glibly about science. What is science? People coming out of the university with a masters degree or a PhD, you take them into the field, they literally don't believe anything unless it is a peer reviewd paper - that is the only thing they accept. And you say to them, let's observe, let's think, let's discuss - they don't do it. It's just, is it in a peer-reviewed paper or not? That's their view of science. I think it's pathetic.
They go into universities as bright young people. They come out of them brain dead. Not even knowing what science means. They think it means peer-reviewed papers etc. No! That's academia and if a paper is peer reviewed it means everybody thought the same before they approved it. An unintended consequence is that when new knowledge emerges new scientific insights they can never ever be peer reviewed. So we're blocking all new advances in science that are big advances.
If you look at the breakthroughs in science almost always they don't come from the center of that profession they come from the fringe. The finest candle makers in the world couldn't even think of electric lights they don't come from within they often come from outside. We're going to kill ourselves because of stupidity.
- Not a freeloader: Andhra sarpanch buys Rs 4 lakh ambulance with own money to aid villagers
- Looting Karnataka: Black money heist case fuels internal feud in Kerala BJP. The origin of the havala money is a BJP office in Karnataka.
- Power passes through North:
All resources are centralised at Delhi and route to power in Delhi goes via the poor but populous states of North. A natural consequence of this is unfair distribution of political and economic resources between politically strong and politically irrelevant states.— Vasant Shetty (@vasantshetty81) June 1, 2021
