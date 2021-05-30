Quick notes: Price gouging | Dhaka rising...

- Price gouging? Dr Reddy's prices DRDO's 2DG anti-Covid drug at Rs 990 per sachet.
- Don't exempt Pfizer from local trials: People who had received two doses of Pfizer saw a three-fold reduction in their antibodies against B.1.617 variant.. Pfizer vaccine less effective
- Data proves Kumbh wasn't a super-spreader: Out of 16,000 police personnel deployed in the Kumbh Mela Kshetra only 88 (or just a little above 0.5 per cent) had tested positive for Covid by April 30.
- 'Kingpin' in bed allotment scam is a BJP worker: The Central Crime Branch sleuths investigating the Bengaluru bed-allotment scam have arrested the suspected kingpin, said to be an aide of BJP MLA Satish Reddy
- Ascendant Bangladesh: Covid aid to India, financial help to Sri Lanka — Bangladesh is showcasing its economic rise
- Mess in the name of vikAss: The whole of Lakshadweep is a fragile ecosystem with an average height of just about 8 feet above sea level and any development that does not cater to sustainability, will render the whole area useless and uninhabitable in no time. There are islands that have sunk under the sea in our times.
- Raag Hansadhwani: Mohd Aman
- Japan wants TSMC, Sony to build 20 nanometre chip plant: Japan's most advanced semiconductor plant is a 40 nanometre chip factory operated by Renesas Electronics Corp
- Antitrust lawsuit against Amazon: Thou shalt not undercut Amazon prices.. "Amazon fixed online retail prices through contract provisions and policies".. If a vendor sells a product on Amazon, it can’t sell the same product elsewhere. Amazon reserves the right to kick non-compliant vendors off its platform, among other punishments.
- Dirty tricks: USA pressured Brazil not to buy Sputnik V vaccine – a decision which may have costed many thousands of lives.
US Dep. of Health publicly confirmed that it pressured Brazil against Sputnik V.— Sputnik V (@sputnikvaccine) March 15, 2021
We believe countries should work together to save lives. Efforts to undermine the vaccines are unethical and are costing lives.
👇https://t.co/Ga5i4zvbCt P.48 pic.twitter.com/A6wyKOkc8t
