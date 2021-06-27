Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Sunday, June 27, 2021
vaccine apartheid?
#vaccine
#apartheid
. indian-made
#covishield
is not eligible for EU vaccine passport, but identical UK-made
#astrazeneca
is. and
#covaxin
is not even being evaluated, though
#sinovac
is! translation: y'all buy
#pfizer
, you hear?
Most COVAX Vaccine Recipients Excluded From New EU COVID 'Green Pass' – Thanks to Unapproved...
The much-trumpeted European Union COVID Digital Green Pass, which launches 1 July and is …
healthpolicy-watch.news
By
nizhal yoddha
-
June 27, 2021
