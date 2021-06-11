Quick notes: Turncoats | Cyclone detection...

- Kaangress-like: Turncoats, internal feuds, centralized control -- BJP starting to resemble Kaangress.
Early cyclone detection: Indian scientists develop new technique that can detect tropical cyclones earlier than satellites!
Prior to the formation of a cyclonic system over the warm oceanic environment, the initial atmospheric instability mechanism, as well as the vortex development, is triggered at higher atmospheric levels. The method developed by the scientists aims to identify initial traces of pre-cyclonic eddy vortices in the atmospheric column and track its Spatio-temporal evolution.
- Light and lightness: Sleeping and waking one hour earlier cuts risk of depression.. “Keep your days bright and your nights dark. Have your morning coffee on the porch. Walk or ride your bike to work if you can, and dim those electronics in the evening.”
- Agrisolar: Solar farms could double as pollinator food supplies. In rural areas, an increase in pollinators can be beneficial to crops.
- iOS15: China exempt from Apple 'private relay' privacy feature . . . . . . . . Big Tech is all woke if we are lenient.. grovels if we act tough!
- Ladakh: 'Be ready with boots, bricks, bandobast'.. Chinese troops are not very far from the LAC -- 150-200KM. They can return to their previous positions in about 4-5 hours.
- 2-DG price: The final pricing of the 2-DG COVID-19 drug, touted as an “affordable” option, has left much to be desired with Dr Reddys announcing a steep Rs 990 per sachet.
- Covid Vaccine IP: How Big Pharma lobbied against India.. Lobby groups advocated not removing India from USTR priority watch list.
- Mosquito hack cuts dengue by 77%: The trial used mosquitoes infected with Wolbachia bacteria. The bacteria make it much harder for dengue virus to replicate, so the mosquito is less likely to cause an infection.
- Kerala Model: Go to Bangalore (GTB) model
GTB = Go to Bangalore model...— Affable Misanthrope (@mea_gulpa) June 6, 2021
If you fall sick go to Bangalore (healthcare model)
If you want to study go to Bangalore (education model)
If you want job go to Bangalore (economic model)
Of course when in Bangalore don't forget to preach merits of communism 😎
