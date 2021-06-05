fauci is only a mid-level flunkey, it's #deepstate that colluded with #CCP for #biowarfare

let's not get too caught up in demonizing fauci, annoyingly unctuous as he may be. he's nothing but a glorified babu. ("america's doctor": cringe-inducing!)
it's the deepstate that needs to be fingered, which includes francis something the head of NIH, ex-potus obama and current potus biden (i leave trump out of it because he was the deepstate's target), various pentagon and state dept types who remain shadowy, the entire mainstream media (eg nyt, wapo, cnn, nbc, and the brit equivalents like the economist), all of social media.
all of them are directly implicated in either the conspiracy or the coverup.
this has been a crime against humanity. deepstate is as culpable as the chinese communists. they have the blood of 4,000,000 people on their hands, and $trillions in lost economic value.
