forget the siren songs of the pfizer or modern mRNA vaccines

after i wrote this, there have been several instances of young people suffering from myocarditis (heart problems) after taking mRNA vaccines, and robert malone, who is considered the inventor of this technique, has also expressed concerns about side-effects.
india has just approved moderna; no doubt pfizer will also be approved soon.
given that these are potentially harmful to your genetic makeup, apart from which they seem to pose no barrier to the spike protein traveling around the body causing havoc, it seems like a very bad idea to inject young people (ie. those with long lifetimes ahead of them and the possibility of genetic damage) with these things.
No comments:
Post a Comment