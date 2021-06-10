Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Thursday, June 10, 2021
now watch lefties become fans of cow dung, in its avatar in crypto mining
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/how-farmers-are-using-cow-manure-to-power-crypto-mining-operations-11623260105?reflink=mw_share_twitter
gau mutra jibes boomerang.
By
nizhal yoddha
-
June 10, 2021
