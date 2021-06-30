Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Wednesday, June 30, 2021
china demands nobel prize for wuhan lab
https://in.news.yahoo.com/china-demands-wuhan-lab-awarded-145500884.html
i like this guy zhao. speaks english, looks competent, is the ultimate brainwashed nutjob zombie.
By
nizhal yoddha
-
June 30, 2021
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment