a long time ago, i wrote two essays about #language as a mask of conquest, and managed to piss off both hindis and tamils. rediff.com/news/2000/sep/ and rediff.com/news/2000/sep/. i think a little differently now, and believe that with real-time machine translation available the time has come to junk english, and go with mother-tongue education. this is in the context of the decision by the jagan govt in AP to, on the contrary, junk telugu and force-feed english. i know why he's doing it, and it's doubly abhorrent as it seeks to deracinate.
in 2000, i got so much pushback from so many that i had to write two more essays to support my thesis: rediff.com/news/2000/oct/ and rediff.com/news/2000/oct/ on the topic.
real-time machine translation can bring the entire knowledge base in the world to students who can hear the lecture in their mother tongues, and read the text translated in it too. there is no reason to study in english medium (and absorb anglo prejudice/baggage) any more.
