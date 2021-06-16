batwoman shi zhengli on IITDelhi paper jan 2020 (i paraphrase): "anybody who refers to this so-called paper should shut their stinking mouths". very scientific. IITD, who said HIV was inserted into spike protein, have the last laugh as lab origin/bioweapon seems likely.
shi zhengli's exact words: "The novel 2019 coronavirus is nature punishing the human race for keeping uncivilized living habits. I, Shi Zhengli, swear on my life that it has nothing to do with our laboratory. I advise those who believe and spread rumors from harmful media sources, as well as those who believe the unreliable so-called academic analysis of Indian scholars, to shut their stinking mouths." shi zhengli, feb 2020
