Wednesday, June 30, 2021

for whatever it's worth, pew research study on religious attitudes in india

https://www.pewforum.org/2021/06/29/religion-in-india-tolerance-and-segregation/



pew has been accused of sloppy and ideologically biased (eg pushing christian agendas) in the past, so i'd take this with a pinch of salt. 
karyakarta92 said...

I’ve always wondered about the antecedents of “PEW Research”, specifically whether they had any relation to
christist CHURCH PEWS! Of course, they have an agenda - like all the “Ivy league” Universities, which almost without exception
are former Christist seminaries.

6/30/2021 10:32 AM

