Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Thursday, June 24, 2021
looks like john mcafee has been bumped off by #deepstate
exactly as he predicted he would be.
and he's being portrayed as a felon, a tax cheat.
it's not good for your health to take on the deep state. trump should be happy he's alive.
By
nizhal yoddha
-
June 24, 2021
