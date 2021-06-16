brooks/bhagat report on 1962? publish it in full, GoI

nobody asks questions about 1962. why isn't the GoI publishing the hendersonbrooks/bhagat report in full, that indicts the INC leadership for utter incompetence?understand congress not exposing its idols, but why is BJP reluctant? redact if need be, extracts already circulating.
here's purportedly the link to volume 1 of the #hendersonbrooksbhagat report. https://smedia2.intoday.in/indiatoday/HENDERSON_BROOKS1.pdf… why isn't the whole thing (there's volume 2) published with suitable censoring of sensitive military information? after 60 years, we deserve to know.
