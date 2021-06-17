Thursday, June 17, 2021

Fwd: BREAKING: China sends first astronauts to maiden space station

and this darn rocket will also fall uncontrollably on someone's head. that seems to be the han modus operandi.

---------- Forwarded message ---------
From: Nikkei Asia <nikkeiasia-ot@noreturn.nikkei.info>
Date: Thu, Jun 17, 2021 at 7:17 AM
Subject: BREAKING: China sends first astronauts to maiden space station
To: 


Trouble viewing this email? View in a browser

BREAKING NEWS

June 17, 2021

China sends first astronauts to maiden space station

SHANGHAI -- China launched a spacecraft on Thursday carrying three astronauts on a mission to begin constructing its maiden space station.
 
The Shenzhou-12 or "divine vessel" spacecraft left the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the country's northwestern Gobi Desert at about 9:22 a.m. Beijing time, state broadcaster CCTV reported. It is to rendezvous with the core capsule of the space station, which was launched in April. Read more.

By -

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)