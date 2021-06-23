journalism students note: the worst lead-in in history

"anthony fauci says...."
and immediately 80% of readers tune out and wonder what the latest lie from anthony "pinocchio" fauci is. i see a 'fauci derangement syndrome' developing. 😂
but the ecosystem persists with him. why? i have long believed theeconomist has an 'arrangement' with xinhua to lionize xi jinping and to suppress any news that makes china look bad.
and also see the earlier tweet of this story: a put down for india.
also note how all variants in the graphic have a geographic origin, but not the granddaddy, the original wuhan virus.
why? i think the xinhua contract prohibits theeconomist from saying "wuhan, china".
