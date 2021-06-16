end game for twitter?

after ignoring repeated govt orders, twitter now finds it has lost the safe-harbor provision of being just a communication channel.
this means anybody can sue them based on any content they post.
but will anybody? that's the question.
it would have been much better for the GoI to pull the plug on them by suspending their license to ply their business in india. india is a big chunk of its business, so the shareholders will not be pleased. suspended, they could then at leisure do whatever it takes to obey indian law.
btw, they are only the 16th largest social media platform in the world based on subscribers/active users, which iirc is only about 350 million. i bet 100 million are in india.
No comments:
Post a Comment