Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Saturday, June 26, 2021
remarkable WHO map on longevity: J&K shown as separate country with higher lifex!
no wonder. WHO has been headed by either chinese or their stooges for a long time. but this is the standard white-guy narrative too. they have all decided that balkanization is the answer for india.
By
nizhal yoddha
-
June 26, 2021
