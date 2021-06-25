Quick notes: Platform monopoly | 5G RAN...

-
USA following India's lead: A House bill called the Ending Platform Monopolies Act would make it illegal for very large platform companies to own certain kinds of related businesses. That implies Amazon could be forced to, say, spin off its private-label products business so that it’s not competing with other sellers on the platform.
Big Tech targeted by new pack of antitrust bills.. to rein in "unregulated power" they wield.
India e-commerce rules cast cloud over Amazon, Walmart: E-commerce firms must ensure none of their related enterprises are listed as sellers on their shopping websites. Amazon holds an indirect stake in two of its top sellers.
- Rishi Sunak drawn into father-in-law Narayana Murthy Amazon tax dispute.
- After losing out in China Jeff Bezos has made India the centerpiece of his ambitions.
- Reliance Jio 5G radio-access network (RAN): Intel to work with India’s Reliance Jio on 5G network tech... Carriers are shifting toward using software to handle more network functions.
- Bayraktar TB2: How Turkeys Cheap Drones Won 3 Major Wars.
RISC-V in HPC and supercomputing: RISC-V evolving to address Supercomputers and AI.
- Intel showing interest in RISC-V. . . . . end to ARM's mobile monopoly?
- Ubuntu on RISC-V: Canonical gives RISC-V a HiFive.
. . open source hardware meets open source software!
Atmanirbhar America: U.S. senators propose 25% tax credits for domestic chipmakers.
- Everyone wants silicon: Intel considering German fab near Munich. Hopes to get some $9.7B in govt subsidies
More power to the vernacular: Facebook gives away its largest language database for free.
- AI could make African languages more accessible with machine translation
- Chidambara Rahasyam: UPA legacy leaves govt ‘bonded’ to oil PSUs. Under-recoveries of oil companies due to their bearing the subsidy burden on petrol and diesel was converted into ₹1.30-lakh crore oil bonds by the then govt.
- Plastic pollution: Take-out food is littering the oceans.
- Nigeria: Twitter promoting Boko Haram
