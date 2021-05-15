Quick notes: Pharmacy of the world | Lathi force...

-
Pharmacy of the world: India failed to enlist the vast swathe of its manufacturing capabilities - biologics factories, for instance, that could have been repurposed into vaccine production lines.
After its grandstanding over its capacities to vaccinate the world, India now finds itself in a situation where it not only has to answer other nations who were promised doses, but also has to answer for the shutters-down boards at centres across the country.
- The data is there for all to see: The origins of the second wave are to be found in various parts of the Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, in early January 2021, and not in Maharashtra a month later as is popularly assumed. It lies in the heart of the farmers’ agitation, in Chandigarh, where non-resident Indians arrived in droves from the UK, in selected districts of the Punjab and Haryana, and even in Delhi.
- Police heavy-handedness: Stop using lathi while enforcing lockdown norms, HC tells Karnataka govt
- Can Dharamsala stop PLA's Tibetan gambit? The first priority for the new Tibetan administration in Dharamsala should be to look at Tibetan recruitment in the PLA, suggests Claude Arpi.
- Tech challenged Bharat: After hiking prices, China now sending sub-standard oxygen concentrators to India.
- Cairn Energy wants to attach PSB assets abroad: Given that deposits with overseas branches is public money and not a sovereign asset, attaching funds in such accounts is beyond the realm of rights of the said company.
- Yugan Yugan Hum Yogi: Pt Kumar Gandharva sings Kabir
- Discovered in India: 2-DG anti-Covid-19 drug originated at DRDO'S Gwalior lab in 1998. The drug works by accumulating in the virus infected cells and prevents virus growth by stopping viral synthesis and energy production. . . . . . . Drug for brain tumour patients, repurposed for Covid.
- Silicon supremacy: Korea unveils $450 billion push for Global chipmaking crown
With many motorists receiving a couple of sharp thwacks of the lathi land on their buttocks, this cyclist in Udupi comes prepared with rear protection, helmet and a mask :) @IndiaToday pic.twitter.com/hoTWV7vBSm— Nolan Pinto (@nolanentreeo) May 11, 2021
What’s the ‘bullwhip effect’ and how can we avoid crises like the global chip shortage? https://t.co/j7HAqGxb4S pic.twitter.com/JAQAErbjGT— World Economic Forum (@wef) May 12, 2021
