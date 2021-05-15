Saturday, May 15, 2021

Quick notes: Pharmacy of the world | Lathi force...

  • Pharmacy of the world: India failed to enlist the vast swathe of its manufacturing capabilities - biologics factories, for instance, that could have been repurposed into vaccine production lines.

    After its grandstanding over its capacities to vaccinate the world, India now finds itself in a situation where it not only has to answer other nations who were promised doses, but also has to answer for the shutters-down boards at centres across the country.


  • The data is there for all to see: The origins of the second wave are to be found in various parts of the Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, in early January 2021, and not in Maharashtra a month later as is popularly assumed. It lies in the heart of the farmers’ agitation, in Chandigarh, where non-resident Indians arrived in droves from the UK, in selected districts of the Punjab and Haryana, and even in Delhi.


  • Police heavy-handedness: Stop using lathi while enforcing lockdown norms, HC tells Karnataka govt


  • Can Dharamsala stop PLA's Tibetan gambit? The first priority for the new Tibetan administration in Dharamsala should be to look at Tibetan recruitment in the PLA, suggests Claude Arpi.


  • Tech challenged Bharat: After hiking prices, China now sending sub-standard oxygen concentrators to India.


  • Cairn Energy wants to attach PSB assets abroad: Given that deposits with overseas branches is public money and not a sovereign asset, attaching funds in such accounts is beyond the realm of rights of the said company.


  • Yugan Yugan Hum Yogi: Pt Kumar Gandharva sings Kabir



  • Discovered in India: 2-DG anti-Covid-19 drug originated at DRDO'S Gwalior lab in 1998. The drug works by accumulating in the virus infected cells and prevents virus growth by stopping viral synthesis and energy production. . . . . . . Drug for brain tumour patients, repurposed for Covid.


  • Silicon supremacy: Korea unveils $450 billion push for Global chipmaking crown


By -
Labels: , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)