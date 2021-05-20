ISRO's Hypersonic Vehicle: TSTO-TD

Even while it continues its test program for its Reusable Launch Vehicle Test Demonstrator (RLV-TD), ISRO has announced the next phase of its reusable launch vehicle program, the Two-Stage-to-Orbit Test Demonstrator (TSTO-TD), which is targeted for 2027. This will be a 2-stage vehicle consisting of an upper stage and a lower stage. The lower stage will be an hypersonic aircraft powered by air-breathing propulsion. The upper stage rides piggyback, and will detach in the uppermost atmosphere to ascend to orbit using rocket propulsion.
Hypersonic propulsion is a highly advanced technology, used for cutting-edge weaponry and also having potential use.for rapid intercontinental transport, and even reusable orbital launch vehicles. India's pursuit of this technology is then doubly strategic, and we need to make full use of any opportunities for import of foreign technologies & components relating to this, before there are any moves to restrict the proliferation of this technology. As a member of the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) which China is not a member of, India should want to keep these technologies out of the hands of Pakistan, and should encourage China to become an adherent to non-proliferation agreements for this technology.
India's BrahMos is a supersonic but not hypersonic missile, with a maximum speed of Mach 3 (hypersonic systems tend to travel faster than Mach 5). Until and unless China stops proliferating dangerous strategic technologies to Pakistan, India should continue to provide the same to some of China's neighbors around the South China Sea region, etc.
