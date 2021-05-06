Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Thursday, May 06, 2021
the full story on wuhan lab origin of the covid virus
this is truly scary stuff.
and the usual suspects like fauci are fingered directly.
some others have escaped scrutiny.
but see how they got the narrative to exculpate them totally. this is the power of astroturfed fifth columnists.
https://nicholaswade.medium.com/origin-of-covid-following-the-clues-6f03564c038
By
nizhal yoddha
-
May 06, 2021
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment