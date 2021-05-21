Quick notes: Fishing fleet | Desi 5G...

- China's fishing fleet: New evidence has emerged that China’s state-owned fishing fleet may be a front for covert intelligence operations in the disputed waters of the South China Sea. The investigation revealed that numerous "fishermen" are actually militiamen responsible for guarding China’s outposts.
- Shoddy oxygen concentrators flood Indian market: Relaxed govt rules allowed consumers to import China-made oxygen concentrators for personal use through e-commerce portals. “If the devices are run for a period of time, the concentration of oxygen suffers a substantial dip”. Buyers are finding this out the hard way.
- Can IBM rescue Intel? IBM already licenses its transistor designs to GlobalFoundries and Samsung, so Intel is joining a team of TSMC competitors to pool research and share the huge cost of developing ever-smaller transistors.. Intel could leap directly from 7nm in 2022 to IBM’s 2nm in 2024. By working together, the two American companies can put Intel back onto an equal footing with TSMC.
- Atmanirbhar America: U.S. Senators close to inking $52 Billion Semiconductor funding plan.. The $52 billion five-year plan pales in comparison to South Korea's $450 billion support to its semiconductor industry.
5Gi: The Indian 5G standard is capable of providing broadband connectivity in rural India using ultra long-range cell sites. However, if 5Gi comes into force, network gear and mobile device makers will have to make India-specific products, which will lead to an increase in costs.
It will take several reiterations to fix compatibility issues, but it is doable.
- ‘Vikas gando thayo chhe’: Bangladesh beats India in per capita income.. Because Modi-sarkar is clueless on tech
- Raga Yaman: Nicolas Delaigue (Sitar), Bhaskar Das (Bansuri)
- Changing life in the hills with jobs: Dhiraj Dolwani is stemming the tide of migration to cities and ushering in social change in Uttarakhand in the process.
- India loses out in Iranian roulette: For years, ONGC has been working on Farzad-B gas field and invested over $400 million in prospecting the gas field. However, when it came to commercially developing the gas find, it dumped ONGC. Something similar happened to developing Iran’s 620-kilometre $2 billion railroad connecting Chabahar Port to Zahedan in Afghanistan.
- USA betrays its friends again: “They absolutely are going to kill us.” Afghans who helped US now fear being left behind. “The Taliban is calling us and telling us, ’Your stepbrother is leaving the country soon, and we will kill all of you guys.’”
- The origin of COVID: Nicholas Wade's investigation.. Video by Shekhar Gupta elucidating this.
- An Easy Way To Understand Variants:
