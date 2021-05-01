how governance by courts works: 135 teachers dead incl pregnant lady

allahabad high court told the UP govt to run panchayat elections. the UP govt opposed it because of covid concerns, but the court apparently forced it to run the election before april 30.
people died.
and now the court is upset with the UP govt because people died due to election duty.
does anybody remember the story of how a muni (durvasa, maybe) wanted to do the job of brahma, of creation, and being not well-versed in creation, created some odd things, eg he forgot to add a seed to the cashew fruit, and ended up sticking it underneath?
institutions should do the jobs they are intended to do. courts do law. govts govern. judicial overreach may be counterproductive.
there's also a news story that a pregnant teacher, kalyana agrahari, 27, was compelled (even though she petitioned to be relieved of this duty) under threat of an FIR to go on election duty, and she has died from covid. this is in 'the print', so i am not sure how verifiable and correct the story is. i won't post a link to avoid giving them hits, you can look it up on google if you wish.
let us remember how tender the entire ecosystem was towards one safoora zargar because she was pregnant. she got bail on humanitarian grounds when she was accused of inciting riots.
out on bail, here's safoora exercising her freedom of speech:
