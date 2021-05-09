Quick notes: Isolating India | Han duplicity...

- China pressures world to isolate India over covid: This is very different from how China demanded it should be treated when the CCP unleashed the Wuhan virus upon the world. The Chinese govt, and its political and medical proxies, argued vociferously that restricting travel from China was unscientific and unnecessary, or even counter-productive.
- Han duplicity: "PLA may undertake operations this summer to achieve whatever objectives they could not achieve last May".
- Wuhan virus spreads in the air: Meat and poultry processing facilities have been sites for several Covid-19 superspreading events and workers in those industries have been especially likely to become infected.
- Intellectual capital: UK wants Indian brains. India loves to lose its smartest.
- Socialism doing its thing in Biden's America: “Businesses can’t hire people because govt is paying them to not go back to work.” . . . . . . Wealthy exodus: "The movement out of San Francisco and New York is extraordinary".
- Rhodium Group: China emissions exceed all developed nations combined
- Dharwad: Hindustani music's southern home
UK is upgrading by sending back useless illegal immigrants to India. Replenishing by bringing in the best brains.— Rajiv Malhotra (@RajivMessage) May 4, 2021
India doing the opposite: sending out the smartest and bringing back the uneducated.
