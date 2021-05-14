Friday, May 14, 2021

the state of hindus in pakistan: brutal conversion

THIS is what majoritarian looks like. this is why CAA is needed, so that at least some can escape. 


and that wretched evangelical body USCIRF rates india a 'country of particular concern', when it is a minoritarian state by the blessed constitution?
