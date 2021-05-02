Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Sunday, May 02, 2021
such interesting names: medina spirit and churchill downs
does anybody in america know what the spirit of medina is? or the treaty of hudaibiyah? or taqiya, or kitman?
of course they do know about war criminal churchill.
By
nizhal yoddha
-
May 02, 2021
