praise for kerala from the nyt. or paid propaganda for the CPM

so far as i can tell on the ground, almost all of this is complete myth. the famous 'coronaslayer' shylaja was dropped unceremoniously from the new cabinet sworn in this week. now if she had been SO successful in managing nipah and wuhanvirus, it makes no sense that she would be replaced at the height of the second wave.
conclusion: she was just a figurehead.
and this article either means there is leftover propaganda money from the elections, or more from the soro$$$$ stable.
just like fauci was built up as second only to god, shylaja was built up as the wise health minister. past experience? schoolteacher. the new health minister is veena george. past experience? tv journalism. what does her ascent mean? CPM is trying to draw the christian vote away from the congress.
