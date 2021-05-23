is there a christian monopoly in the indian medical world especially re the wuhan virus?

what i want to know is, where's the famous 'scientific temper'?
1. the IMA president is an out and out evangelist jesus freak https://archive.is/ccydA
2. the JIMA writes an editorial quoting some vague christian text prominently and putting down hindu ideas https://twitter.com/bennedose/status/1396493184125915136?s=20
3. the most prominent doctors quoted in the media are all from the christian medical college, vellore: jayaprakash muliyil, gagandeep kang, jacob john. and so far as i can tell, they are very critical. all the time. about everything, even though gagandeep kang is in every committee formed by the govt.
4. jacob puliyel, a doctor, and prashant bhushan (who else!) have filed a PIL in the SC to force covaxin clinical trial data to be put in the public domain. why? the peer-reviewed information is due to appear in the right medical journal (yeah, the omnipresent lancet) in june
i am wondering if there are some invisible hands behind all this. pfizer, maybe? the bill gates foundation, maybe?
