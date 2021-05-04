Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Tuesday, May 04, 2021
#datajournalism = crock
#western
#datajournalism
=
#nonsense
#confirmationbias
#innumeracy
#misleading
#motivatedmindset
#wuhanvirus
#pandemicporn
https://rajeevsrinivasan.substack.com/p/ep-30-how-western-datajournalism?r=66qfh&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&utm_source=copy
By
nizhal yoddha
-
May 04, 2021
