Fwd: "Fact-Checking" Takes Another Beating

From: Matt Taibbi <taibbi@substack.com>
Date: Tue, May 25, 2021 at 3:44 AM
Subject: "Fact-Checking" Takes Another Beating
To:
"Fact-Checking" Takes Another Beating
Fact-checkers are great, but the media business keeps trying to solve its credibility problem by misrepresenting what they do
The news business just can't stop clowning itself. The latest indignity is an international fact-checking debacle originating, of all places, at a "festival of fact-checking."
The Poynter Institute is perhaps the most respected think tank in our business, an organization seeking to "fortify journalism's role in a free society," among other things through its sponsorship of the fact-checking outlet PolitiFact. A few weeks back, it held a virtual convention called the "United Facts of America: A Festival of Fact-Checking."
The three-day event featured special guests Christiane Amanpour, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Brian Stelter, and Senator Mark Warner — a lineup of fact "stars" whose ironic energy recalled the USO's telethon-execution of Terrance and Phillip before the invasion of Canada in South Park: Bigger, Longer, and Uncut. Tickets were $50, but if you wanted a "private virtual happy hour" with Stelter, you needed to pay $100 for the "VIP Experience."
During the confab, PolitiFact's Katie Sanders asked Fauci, "Are you still confident that [Covid-19] developed naturally?" To which the convivial doctor answered, "No, I'm not convinced of that," going on to say "we" should continue to investigate all hypotheses about how the pandemic began:
