Wednesday, May 05, 2021

Quick notes: Gates agenda | Mocking the dead...

  • Agenda man: Bill Gates says Covid-19 vaccine tech should not be shared with India. Provides vague and dishonest reasons for his argument.


  • China mocks India’s dead: “China lighting a fire versus India lighting a fire”... The now-deleted post emanated from the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs – one of CCP’s most powerful organs.


  • VikAss: Heritage gets bulldozed



  • Taiwan bans Chinese poaching of its semiconductor talent: Taiwan tells recruiting firms to remove listings for high-tech positions based in China. To combat brain-drain.


  • VinFast: Vietnam’s answer to Tesla. . . . . . . . Vietnam making rapid strides in tech even as India aims for Gold in history debates.


  • Epic Archery: Lars Andersen tries to perform tricks from Mahabharata.



