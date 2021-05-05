Quick notes: Gates agenda | Mocking the dead...

- Agenda man: Bill Gates says Covid-19 vaccine tech should not be shared with India. Provides vague and dishonest reasons for his argument.
- China mocks India’s dead: “China lighting a fire versus India lighting a fire”... The now-deleted post emanated from the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs – one of CCP’s most powerful organs.
- VikAss: Heritage gets bulldozed
- Taiwan bans Chinese poaching of its semiconductor talent: Taiwan tells recruiting firms to remove listings for high-tech positions based in China. To combat brain-drain.
- VinFast: Vietnam’s answer to Tesla. . . . . . . . Vietnam making rapid strides in tech even as India aims for Gold in history debates.
- Epic Archery: Lars Andersen tries to perform tricks from Mahabharata.
By uprooting the Akshayavat tree in Varanasi, the arrogant government officials in charge of the construction work for the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor managed to do what even the hostile Mughals could not pull off. pic.twitter.com/cNRvsMQbQ2— Unroll (@unroll_media) April 30, 2021
No comments:
Post a Comment