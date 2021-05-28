Who's Really Covering up For China's COVID Involvement?

The idea that this virus pandemic and all of the deaths inflicted everywhere across the world, were the product of some careless mishandling of an intentionally engineered pathogen is really horrifying. This is why Xi Jinping attacked us at Galwan in Ladakh, while also making intrusions against Taiwan, Japan, and launching a crackdown in HongKong -- because he immediately needed some major distractions to help him deflect attention from his own govt's failed coverup of negligence at their govt laboratory.
