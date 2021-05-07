Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Friday, May 07, 2021
the smoking gun: fauci's NAIAD funded wuhan lab for gain of function research
to the tune of $3 million. because GOF (which adds capability to viruses) is banned in the US.
https://reporter.nih.gov/search/xQW6UJmWfUuOV01ntGvLwQ/project-details/8674931#details
h//t v anantha nageswaran
By
nizhal yoddha
-
May 07, 2021
