Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Sunday, May 23, 2021
superstition
no prizes for guessing which picture is superstition
1. rajnath singh with rafale
2. some newly inducted christian kerala minister in the communist government of pinarayi vijayan. that's right, a COMMUNIST government
By
nizhal yoddha
-
May 23, 2021
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment