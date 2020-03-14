Tweet from toomas hendrik ilves (@IlvesToomas)

toomas hendrik ilves (@IlvesToomas) tweeted at 3:55 AM on Sun, Mar 15, 2020:
Superb visualizations of why social distancing works and how it varies with degree of isolation in society:
https://t.co/YDyHw3vi4w
(https://twitter.com/IlvesToomas/status/1238954380793008128?s=03)
