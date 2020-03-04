Fwd: The Truth About Biopiracy Revealed | Rajiv Malhotra with Vandana Shiva

|
The Truth About Biopiracy Revealed
Dr. Vandana Shiva reveals to Rajiv Malhotra the truth about Biopiracy and the Digestion of Indian Agricultural Science. If you thought that it was only about a few patents here and there, then the details within this discussion are going to shock you. Whether Haldi or Neem, the struggle for Indians to own their intellectual property is very real.
Hear Dr. Shiva talk about her struggle against the international agrochemical cartel led by Monsanto, and the American Patent Office which seems to favor commercial interests over ethical ones. She exposes all the dirty secrets and how the cartel is trying to manipulate the agricultural industry across Europe, India and the rest of the world.
