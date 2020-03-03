Tuesday, March 03, 2020

Fwd: Interview with Dr Meenakshi Jain



Dear Indic Jann,

Do watch this interview where I speak with Author And Historian Padmashri Dr. Meenakshi Jain on Sati, Ram Mandir, Indian resistance to Izlamic invaders, Marxist Historians, their lies and a lot more..

Please share widely with your networks if you like it.

 https://www.indictoday.com/videos/interview-author-historian-padmashri-dr-meenakshi-jain/

