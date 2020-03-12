My amateur attempt at Hindi poetry!

A short poem in Shudh Hindi, written in light of current events - composed by yours truly!
This is my maiden attempt at any kind of poetry and Hindi is not my mother tongue.
I wrote it primarily for my own entertainment.. may have ended up mixing metaphors wildly!
However, it is also an approximation of my thoughts as a Hindu American regarding the prevailing situation of fear, chaos, uncertainty and tumult caused by the Corona virus pandemic, stock market crash etc. and the organized pogrom of Hindus back home in India by Jihadis in Delhi for instance.
In the U.S, a "perfect storm" of fear, chaos and turmoil is being created deliberately - with a definite end goal in 2020.
Such a "perfect storm" was last created right on time in 2008.. and had a definite impact on the outcome of the election.
When America sneezes, the world catches a cold!
I trust Mr. Trump to steer us through this storm, safeguard the USA
and preserve the American dream!
Just as I have learned to trust the wisdom of Shri. Narendra bhai Modi to steer
the ship of the Indian Republic through every storm.
The world and our Hindu nation are going through tumult currently and no one can remain
unaffected and isolated.
In my own personal life, I have always thrived under adversity.
On a day that I lost an obscene amount of money in my 401k (retirement savings) account,
I enjoyed myself thoroughly composing a poem in Hindi - in the image of a doomsday prophet, a wannabe Nostradamus and a Hindu civilizational nationalist, being a longtime fan of the late
Shri Atal Behari Vajpayee!
Please do read and give your feedback.
"भीषण महाप्रलय होगा"
अत्याचारों से प्रताड़ित धरती माँ गरजी,
बंद करो अपना ये आतंक,
अब भीषण महाप्रलय होगा !
बहुत प्रवाहित हो चुका रक्त निर्दोष का,
बंद करो अपना भयानक नग्न नृत्य,
अब भीषण महाप्रलय होगा !
साँपनाथ और नागनाथ के द्वन्द्व युद्ध ने
आघात कर दिया है मातृभूमि को,
बंद करो अपने बर्बर प्रतिघात,
अब भीषण महाप्रलय होगा !
रक्त रंजित हो गई है माँ भारती,
जागो हे वीर सनातनी पुत्रों,
अब भीषण महाप्रलय होगा !
जागो शेर शिवाजी की वाघ नाख जागो,
फाड़ दो क्रूर अफ़ज़ल की छाती,
गाड़ दो म्लेच्छों के दुष्ट देह को,
की अब भीषण महाप्रलय होगा !
अत्याचारों की सीमा पार हुई,
अब निर्णायक समय आया है,
उठाओ प्रलयंकारी गांडीव, हे अर्ज़ुन,
और चढ़ा दो प्रत्यंचा,
की अब भीषण महाप्रलय होगा !
भागो दुष्टों, म्लेच्छों, असुरों भागो,
जाग चुका है सुदर्शन चक्र और भ्रमण कर रहा,
ढूँढ रहा गर्दन है दुष्ट का,
निश्चित अंतिम निर्णायक वार होगा,
अब भीषण महाप्रलय होगा !
ख़ून माँगती काली माँ,
अब असुरों का संघार होगा,
उठ चुकी प्रलयंकारी त्रिशूल,
खुल चुके महादेव के त्रिनेत्र,
केवल सत्य सनातन धर्म बचेगा,
अब भीषण महाप्रलय होगा !
शीष कटेंगे दशानन के,
और होलिका दहन होगा,
दुशासन की छाती फटेगी,
कटेगा जाँघ दुर्योधन का,
टुकड़े होंगे ज़रासंध के,
शकुनि का शीघ्र अंत होगा,
महामारी फैलेगी पूतना के देश में,
विधर्मी, अधर्मी का घोर नरसंहार होगा,
वैश्या विलाप कर -
करुणा की भीख माँगने विवश पूतना -
पर उसके विष का भी निर्णायक अंत होगा,
अब भीषण महाप्रलय होगा !
अब अंतिम संग्राम का समय आया है,
भीषण समर अवश्य होगा !
पृत्येक असुर, दानव, राक्षसी का भस्म होगा !
प्रलयी महासमुद्र के घोर मंथन में,
समस्त पापीयों का सुनिश्चित संघार होगा !
डूब मरेंगे साँपनाथ और नागनाथ,
केवल हिन्दू राष्ट्र अटल होगा !
केवल सत्य सनातन धर्म बचेगा,
पवित्र प्राणियों का कल्याण होगा,
धर्म का पुनरूत्थान होगा,
ख़ून माँगती काली माँ,
अब भीषण महाप्रलय होगा !!!
अब भीषण महाप्रलय होगा !!!
अब भीषण महाप्रलय होगा !!!
This is my maiden attempt at any kind of poetry and Hindi is not my mother tongue.
I wrote it primarily for my own entertainment.. may have ended up mixing metaphors wildly!
However, it is also an approximation of my thoughts as a Hindu American regarding the prevailing situation of fear, chaos, uncertainty and tumult caused by the Corona virus pandemic, stock market crash etc. and the organized pogrom of Hindus back home in India by Jihadis in Delhi for instance.
In the U.S, a "perfect storm" of fear, chaos and turmoil is being created deliberately - with a definite end goal in 2020.
Such a "perfect storm" was last created right on time in 2008.. and had a definite impact on the outcome of the election.
When America sneezes, the world catches a cold!
I trust Mr. Trump to steer us through this storm, safeguard the USA
and preserve the American dream!
Just as I have learned to trust the wisdom of Shri. Narendra bhai Modi to steer
the ship of the Indian Republic through every storm.
The world and our Hindu nation are going through tumult currently and no one can remain
unaffected and isolated.
In my own personal life, I have always thrived under adversity.
On a day that I lost an obscene amount of money in my 401k (retirement savings) account,
I enjoyed myself thoroughly composing a poem in Hindi - in the image of a doomsday prophet, a wannabe Nostradamus and a Hindu civilizational nationalist, being a longtime fan of the late
Shri Atal Behari Vajpayee!
Please do read and give your feedback.
"भीषण महाप्रलय होगा"
अत्याचारों से प्रताड़ित धरती माँ गरजी,
बंद करो अपना ये आतंक,
अब भीषण महाप्रलय होगा !
बहुत प्रवाहित हो चुका रक्त निर्दोष का,
बंद करो अपना भयानक नग्न नृत्य,
अब भीषण महाप्रलय होगा !
साँपनाथ और नागनाथ के द्वन्द्व युद्ध ने
आघात कर दिया है मातृभूमि को,
बंद करो अपने बर्बर प्रतिघात,
अब भीषण महाप्रलय होगा !
रक्त रंजित हो गई है माँ भारती,
जागो हे वीर सनातनी पुत्रों,
अब भीषण महाप्रलय होगा !
जागो शेर शिवाजी की वाघ नाख जागो,
फाड़ दो क्रूर अफ़ज़ल की छाती,
गाड़ दो म्लेच्छों के दुष्ट देह को,
की अब भीषण महाप्रलय होगा !
अत्याचारों की सीमा पार हुई,
अब निर्णायक समय आया है,
उठाओ प्रलयंकारी गांडीव, हे अर्ज़ुन,
और चढ़ा दो प्रत्यंचा,
की अब भीषण महाप्रलय होगा !
भागो दुष्टों, म्लेच्छों, असुरों भागो,
जाग चुका है सुदर्शन चक्र और भ्रमण कर रहा,
ढूँढ रहा गर्दन है दुष्ट का,
निश्चित अंतिम निर्णायक वार होगा,
अब भीषण महाप्रलय होगा !
ख़ून माँगती काली माँ,
अब असुरों का संघार होगा,
उठ चुकी प्रलयंकारी त्रिशूल,
खुल चुके महादेव के त्रिनेत्र,
केवल सत्य सनातन धर्म बचेगा,
अब भीषण महाप्रलय होगा !
शीष कटेंगे दशानन के,
और होलिका दहन होगा,
दुशासन की छाती फटेगी,
कटेगा जाँघ दुर्योधन का,
टुकड़े होंगे ज़रासंध के,
शकुनि का शीघ्र अंत होगा,
महामारी फैलेगी पूतना के देश में,
विधर्मी, अधर्मी का घोर नरसंहार होगा,
वैश्या विलाप कर -
करुणा की भीख माँगने विवश पूतना -
पर उसके विष का भी निर्णायक अंत होगा,
अब भीषण महाप्रलय होगा !
अब अंतिम संग्राम का समय आया है,
भीषण समर अवश्य होगा !
पृत्येक असुर, दानव, राक्षसी का भस्म होगा !
प्रलयी महासमुद्र के घोर मंथन में,
समस्त पापीयों का सुनिश्चित संघार होगा !
डूब मरेंगे साँपनाथ और नागनाथ,
केवल हिन्दू राष्ट्र अटल होगा !
केवल सत्य सनातन धर्म बचेगा,
पवित्र प्राणियों का कल्याण होगा,
धर्म का पुनरूत्थान होगा,
ख़ून माँगती काली माँ,
अब भीषण महाप्रलय होगा !!!
अब भीषण महाप्रलय होगा !!!
अब भीषण महाप्रलय होगा !!!
No comments:
Post a Comment