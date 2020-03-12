Thursday, March 12, 2020

Fwd: PGurus just uploaded a video



---------- Forwarded message ---------
From: YouTube


PGurus has uploaded Prof Subhash Kak describes with examples how advanced Indian Science and Technology was In this engrossing conversa...
Youtube Logo
Prof Subhash Kak describes with examples how advanced Indian Scienc...
10:54
Prof Subhash Kak describes with examples how advanced Indian Scienc...
PGurus
You were sent this email because you chose to receive updates from PGurus. If you don't want these updates anymore, you can unsubscribe here.
© 2020 YouTube, LLC 901 Cherry Ave, San Bruno, CA 94066
YouTube Twitter


--
thanks
rajeev

sent from xiaomi redmi note 5 phone, so please excuse brevity and typos
Posted by at
Reactions: 

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)