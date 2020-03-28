Quick notes: Vulture investors | Darwin award...

- Vulture investors: Nations brace for Chinese takeover of distressed assets.. "China sent the world to ICU, then sold them ventilators".
- Using pandemic to wipe out small business: Private equity firms looking to cheaply buy up small businesses. Profiting from c-virus carnage.
- Darwin Award: Italy was slow to restrict travel from China because of fear of being called racist. . Florence Mayor organized 'Hug a Chinese' event.
- Health Silk Road: China pushes ‘Health Silk Road’ to take over global health care. . . . Turkey, Spain withdraw Chinese test kits. Czech find 80% of Chinese test kits faulty.
- Gilgit, PoK as dustbin: Pakistan army forcibly moving Covid-19 positive patients to PoK and Gilgit.
- Sunlight solution? We don't know how long it takes to deactivate Covid-19 with sunlight, or what strength is needed.
- College in Thailand sets up UV disinfection tunnel.
- UV light has been used as a disinfectant in hospitals and water supplies. It shatters the genetic material inside viruses, bacteria and other microbes. However, it doesn’t always work uniformly.
The private equity market in India has collapsed as investors pull back. Entrepreneurs desperate for cash. Chinese firms negotiating acquisitions in India at dirt cheap prices. Return of the East India Company? Pls comment what should be done.
3. Vulture investors, especially in private equity, are waiting in the wings to scoop up scores of struggling businesses on the cheap through "roll-up" deals. They can then extract cash by saddling companies with debt and kicking workers to the curb.
#coronavirus: seguiamo le indicazioni delle autorità sanitarie e usiamo cautela, ma nessun terrorismo psicologico e soprattutto basta con i soliti sciacalli che non vedevano l'ora di usare questa scusa per odiare e insultare. Uniti in questa battaglia comune! #AbbracciaUnCinese
Everything they mocked Modi for:
Swachchh Bharat
Aadhar
Jan Dhan
Digital India
DBT
Ujjawala
Ayushman Bharat
Imagine dealing with pandemic without them? Now urgently needed: NPR and NRC for proper database of population and citizens to be better prepared for next crisis.
