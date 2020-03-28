Saturday, March 28, 2020

Quick notes: Vulture investors | Darwin award...

  • Vulture investors: Nations brace for Chinese takeover of distressed assets.. "China sent the world to ICU, then sold them ventilators".



  • Using pandemic to wipe out small business: Private equity firms looking to cheaply buy up small businesses. Profiting from c-virus carnage.


  • Darwin Award: Italy was slow to restrict travel from China because of fear of being called racist. . Florence Mayor organized 'Hug a Chinese' event.


  • Health Silk Road: China pushes ‘Health Silk Road’ to take over global health care. . . . Turkey, Spain withdraw Chinese test kits. Czech find 80% of Chinese test kits faulty.


  • Gilgit, PoK as dustbin: Pakistan army forcibly moving Covid-19 positive patients to PoK and Gilgit.


  • Sunlight solution? We don't know how long it takes to deactivate Covid-19 with sunlight, or what strength is needed.

    - College in Thailand sets up UV disinfection tunnel.

    - UV light has been used as a disinfectant in hospitals and water supplies. It shatters the genetic material inside viruses, bacteria and other microbes. However, it doesn’t always work uniformly.


