Quick notes: Pseudo-science || Cleaning bot...

Clueless speculators: Humility lands on Wall Street pros who thought they’d seen it all.. “Because we can’t model the length or severity, we can’t model the economic impact. And because we can’t model the economic impact, we also can’t model earnings and PE ratios”. . . Pseudo-science:
There MUST be laws barring economists from doing regressions, just as there are laws preventing fortune tellers from giving medical advice.@DrCirillohttps://t.co/IBvMx7pktn
End of Globalism?
A sure-fire way to prevent diseases from spreading globally in the
first place is to restrict international travel, limit exports, and
tighten border security... One option is to invest in robots and 3D printing within advanced economies, producing locally closer to consumers.
“Beijing is playing geopolitics with the epidemic”: Now that the rate of new infections in China has slowed, officials are trying to portray the country as the world leader in the fight against the Wuhan virus. The Central Propaganda Department is even publishing a book — in several languages — praising Mr. Xi’s role in guiding the country through the crisis.
