Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Quick notes: Pseudo-science || Cleaning bot...

  • Clueless speculators: Humility lands on Wall Street pros who thought they’d seen it all.. “Because we can’t model the length or severity, we can’t model the economic impact. And because we can’t model the economic impact, we also can’t model earnings and PE ratios”. . . Pseudo-science:


  • End of Globalism? A sure-fire way to prevent diseases from spreading globally in the first place is to restrict international travel, limit exports, and tighten border security... One option is to invest in robots and 3D printing within advanced economies, producing locally closer to consumers.


  • “Beijing is playing geopolitics with the epidemic”: Now that the rate of new infections in China has slowed, officials are trying to portray the country as the world leader in the fight against the Wuhan virus. The Central Propaganda Department is even publishing a book — in several languages — praising Mr. Xi’s role in guiding the country through the crisis.


  • Cleansebot: UV-C lamps to blast away germs and bacteria.



  • Arduino project:


  • Vedic Way to Beat Pollution: Excerpt from ‘The Hindu’ Newspaper, April, 1985


  • The Congestion Con: Expanding highways adds to road congestion.. Traffic congestion, measured in annual hours of delay, increased 144% . . . . PDF link.


  • Total cases per million population as of March 16, 2020:


