Quick notes: Electronics roadmap | EB-5 visa...

- Precise timing: India lays out $6 bln roadmap to boost electronics manufacturing. The new measures come at a time companies are looking to diversify their supply chains.
- EB-5 visa: ‘Money-Laundering Scheme’ selling path to U.S. citizenship for Chinese nationals
- Research: Does Agnihotra Homa offer protection from viruses?
- Social-media Gestapo: Twitter removes Rajinikanth’s video
- Phoren returned: Kasargod Gulf-returnee’s visits across Kerala cause worries, force border lockdown with Karnataka
- Life in a commie dictatorship: Woman Says Coronavirus Patients Cremated Alive
- Cuban doctors head to Italy to fight coronavirus. Cuban doctors were on the front lines in the fight against cholera in Haiti and against Ebola in West Africa 10 years ago.
- CCP reframing C-virus narrative: Besides crafting a better global image, experts think China's overall propaganda goal is to maintain social stability at home. . . WHO parroting false Chinese propaganda.
Monday, March 23, 2020
