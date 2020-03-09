Pathanamthitta on high alert
Three people who had come from Italy and tested positive for coronavirus had attended two weddings and also attended mass in two churches.
Though they had developed fever on March 5th, they met a doctor at a private hospital, but did not disclose their travel history. It was only when two of the relatives who are also their neighbours went to a government hospital with fever, that health officials learnt about this family. All the five people were then moved to isolation wards.
