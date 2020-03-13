- Ahead of the curve: Trump endorses 'Namaste'.
- From the Han playbook: Beijing is using everything in its arsenal to paint itself as a global hero and is peddling conspiracy theories that the US Army started the Wuhan Virus. It is going so far as to demand a thank you for containing the Wuhan Virus as long as it did.
China should pay the rest of the world reparations for causing a global pandemic— Greg S. (@GS_CapSF) March 12, 2020
15. China had silenced the doctor who identified COVID-19 and he died 6 weeks later. China let this brew. On the other hand, when Nipah virus was found in India in 2018, 3 doctors identified it and authorities immediately reported it to WHO. 2000 quarantined and 17 died in total.— Shacind Ananthan (@shacindananthan) March 13, 2020
- Sunk: How China's man-made islands are falling apart and sinking into the ocean.
- Experts: China carving lungs out of political prisoners to treat Wuhan virus?
- Islamic invasion of Europe: Afghans and Pakistanis are at the Greek border pretending to be Syrian refugees
- Facebook 'container': Firefox update blocks Facebook tracking
- Story of a clever jackal from Panchatantra's Kakolukiyam:
Friday, March 13, 2020
Quick notes: Namaste is in | Man-made islands...
Posted by Pagan at 3/13/2020 10:30:00 AM
|Reactions:
Labels: china, Quick Notes, sanskrit
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment