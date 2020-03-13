Friday, March 13, 2020

Quick notes: Namaste is in | Man-made islands...

  • Ahead of the curve: Trump endorses 'Namaste'.



  • From the Han playbook: Beijing is using everything in its arsenal to paint itself as a global hero and is peddling conspiracy theories that the US Army started the Wuhan Virus. It is going so far as to demand a thank you for containing the Wuhan Virus as long as it did.


  • Sunk: How China's man-made islands are falling apart and sinking into the ocean.


  • Experts: China carving lungs out of political prisoners to treat Wuhan virus?


  • Islamic invasion of Europe: Afghans and Pakistanis are at the Greek border pretending to be Syrian refugees


  • Facebook 'container': Firefox update blocks Facebook tracking


  • Story of a clever jackal from Panchatantra's Kakolukiyam:


Posted by at
Reactions: 
Labels: , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)